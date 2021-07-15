Aristeia Capital LLC Makes New $7 Million Investment in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSIBU. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $2,500,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $442,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $6,012,000.

TSIBU stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.06. 2,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,343. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $11.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

