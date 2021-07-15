Aristeia Capital LLC Takes $5.43 Million Position in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KIIIU. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS KIIIU traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 75,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,370. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $10.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

