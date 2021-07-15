Aristeia Capital LLC Takes $9.55 Million Position in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 954,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,546,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,209,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Orion Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $336,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Orion Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $10,000,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,250,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $480,000.

OHPAU stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,167. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

