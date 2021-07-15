Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from $35.17 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.93.

ATZAF stock opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. Aritzia has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $30.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.02.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

