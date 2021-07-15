Arkadiy Dobkin Sells 42,500 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.34, for a total transaction of $19,606,950.00.

Arkadiy Dobkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Arkadiy Dobkin sold 40,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.88, for a total transaction of $19,035,200.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of EPAM Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total transaction of $20,522,400.00.

EPAM stock opened at $541.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $493.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.34 and a 1 year high of $544.12.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at $204,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 26.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 121,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,112,000 after purchasing an additional 25,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.50.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

