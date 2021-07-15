Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arkema SA is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of vinyl products, industrial chemicals, and performance products. Vinyl products include chlorine or caustic soda, pipes and profiles, PVC, and vinyl compounds. Industrial chemicals include emulsion systems, fluorochemicals, hydrogen peroxide, PMMA and methacrylics, specialty acrylic polymers and thiochemicals. Performance products include functional additives, specialty chemicals and technical polymers. The Company’s products can be used for various purposes including air conditioning or refrigeration; chemical processing, coating, construction; packaging; automotive & transportation. Its products, also find their application in adhesives and sealants, agriculture & agrochemicals, consumer goods, electronics, foams, solvents and aerosols market, health, hygiene & beauty, oil & gas, energy, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, rubber market, sports & leisure, etc. Arkema SA is headquartered in France. “

ARKAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Arkema from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arkema has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.36.

ARKAY opened at $126.50 on Tuesday. Arkema has a twelve month low of $95.95 and a twelve month high of $134.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arkema will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

