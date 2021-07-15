Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Shares Gap Up to $5.97

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.97, but opened at $7.00. Arlo Technologies shares last traded at $6.59, with a volume of 22,717 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $519.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.63.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.54%. The business had revenue of $82.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.28 million. As a group, analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $137,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 652,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,537,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,736,000 after buying an additional 651,359 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after buying an additional 3,713,841 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,293,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,659,000 after buying an additional 20,239 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,668,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,479,000 after buying an additional 846,048 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after buying an additional 101,735 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ARLO)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.