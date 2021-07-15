ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Short Interest Update

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the June 15th total of 3,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 11.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 78.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 10,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 47.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 18,007 shares in the last quarter. 51.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jonestrading increased their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company.

ARR stock remained flat at $$10.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 115,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.52 million, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.75. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $12.56.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 213.37% and a return on equity of 8.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is 93.02%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

