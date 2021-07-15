Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 4,530 Shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.28% of American National Group worth $8,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANAT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in American National Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American National Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of American National Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,847,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of American National Group by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of American National Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. 61.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ANAT opened at $156.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.29. American National Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.04 and a one year high of $159.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd.

About American National Group

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

