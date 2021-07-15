Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $7.05 Million in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 74,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,048,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 742.0% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 28,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 25,155 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 245,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 15.5% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 28,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 6.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,037,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,542,000 after acquiring an additional 66,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $122.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.83. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $47.42 and a 12 month high of $127.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

DFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.39.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

