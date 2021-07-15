Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 120,754 Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 837,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,754 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.57% of Ribbon Communications worth $6,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBBN opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.09. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $192.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Ribbon Communications Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

