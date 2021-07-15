Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases New Holdings in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,002,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,876,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGRO. FMR LLC lifted its position in Adecoagro by 2,005.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 92,273 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Adecoagro by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 40,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Adecoagro by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,157,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after acquiring an additional 52,302 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Adecoagro by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 97,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Adecoagro by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the period. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGRO. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE:AGRO opened at $9.38 on Thursday. Adecoagro S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $174.79 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Adecoagro S.A. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanut, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.