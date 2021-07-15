Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 90,329 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 147,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,329 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Domo were worth $8,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Domo in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Domo in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Domo in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Domo in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Domo in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Domo from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

In other Domo news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total value of $604,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,082 shares of company stock worth $1,039,850 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $82.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -31.63 and a beta of 2.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.02. Domo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

