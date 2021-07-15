ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Shares Gap Up to $8.25

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.25, but opened at $8.45. ASE Technology shares last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 20,085 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Nomura downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 14.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 202,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 21,692 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $738,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $563,000. Institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

About ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

