Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) EVP John Hague Sells 550 Shares

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.68, for a total value of $80,124.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

John Hague also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, John Hague sold 551 shares of Aspen Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.37, for a total value of $78,996.87.

On Thursday, April 15th, John Hague sold 550 shares of Aspen Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $83,248.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, John Hague sold 552 shares of Aspen Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.15, for a total value of $84,538.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $143.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.73. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.93 and a 1 year high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 55.65% and a net margin of 45.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,363,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 588,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,963,000 after purchasing an additional 159,119 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

