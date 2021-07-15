Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Short Interest Update

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the June 15th total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $1,175,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,316,209.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Lau sold 9,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $226,028.18. Insiders have sold a total of 77,407 shares of company stock worth $1,774,390 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASB. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Associated Banc by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 436,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after purchasing an additional 30,767 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,182,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASB traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,192,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. Associated Banc has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.87.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.58 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 26.17%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.