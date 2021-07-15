Assure Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARHH) Short Interest Up 1,745.5% in June

Assure Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARHH) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 1,745.5% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

ARHH opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.56. Assure has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.27.

Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Assure will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assure Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries to physicians. The company has operations in Louisiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Texas, Colorado, South Carolina, and Arizona, the United States.

