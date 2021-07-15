Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 498,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other Assured Guaranty news, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 18,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $886,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,273,636. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $53,627.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,273,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,000. 3.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,040,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,110,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,459,000 after acquiring an additional 381,781 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 5.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 704.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 42.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 47,412 shares during the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

AGO stock opened at $46.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.18. Assured Guaranty has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $52.28.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.31 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 35.73%. Assured Guaranty’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

