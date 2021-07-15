AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at GBX 9,950 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AZN has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upped their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 9,224.62 ($120.52).

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 8,669 ($113.26) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8,244.60. The firm has a market cap of £113.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 12-month high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

