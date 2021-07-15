Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CEO Sells $120,954.15 in Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $120,954.15.

Pascal Touchon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Pascal Touchon sold 14,194 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $231,646.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $13.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.45. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,757.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 181.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

