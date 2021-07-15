Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) PT Set at $10.34 by Societe Generale

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) received a $10.34 price objective from equities research analysts at Societe Generale in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.34.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEXAY opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Atos has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.76.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

