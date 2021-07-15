Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. While more traditional oncology drug discovery approaches attempt to generate antibodies against known targets, Atrecas approach relies on the human immune system to direct it to unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically meaningful, active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of BCEL opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.00. Atreca has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $20.29.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts predict that Atreca will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Atreca by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,490,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Atreca by 416.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 618,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,487,000 after purchasing an additional 498,964 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atreca by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 63,008 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Atreca by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 453,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atreca by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 307,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

