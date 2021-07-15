Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. While more traditional oncology drug discovery approaches attempt to generate antibodies against known targets, Atrecas approach relies on the human immune system to direct it to unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically meaningful, active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets. “
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.
Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts predict that Atreca will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Atreca by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,490,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Atreca by 416.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 618,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,487,000 after purchasing an additional 498,964 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atreca by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 63,008 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Atreca by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 453,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atreca by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 307,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Atreca Company Profile
Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.
