Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Short Interest Update

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the June 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

ASTVF remained flat at $$12.20 on Thursday. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $14.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.06.

Austevoll Seafood ASA Company Profile

Austevoll Seafood ASA, a seafood company, engages in the salmon and trout, white fish, and pelagic businesses in Norway, the European Union, Eastern Europe, Africa, Asia, North America, South America, and Central America. The company is involved in the ownership and operation of fishing vessels, as well as farming, processing, sale, and distribution of salmon and trout.

