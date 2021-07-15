Autoliv (ALV) to Release Earnings on Friday

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Autoliv to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv stock opened at $95.72 on Thursday. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $63.71 and a 52 week high of $108.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.16. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 78.73%.

ALV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Autoliv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Autoliv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 73.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Autoliv worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.