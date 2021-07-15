Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,834 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $23,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,327 shares of company stock worth $1,664,058. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADP. Mizuho upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.93.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $1.77 on Thursday, hitting $206.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,352. The firm has a market cap of $87.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.72. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $205.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

