Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. Sells 10,433 Shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS)

Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. trimmed its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,433 shares during the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima accounts for 1.0% of Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. owned 4.59% of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima worth $10,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 40.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,649,000 after buying an additional 256,104 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at $3,801,000. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at $650,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

Get IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima alerts:

NYSE:IRS traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.98. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $5.29.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.