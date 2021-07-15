AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 26.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,512,000 after acquiring an additional 239,250 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in AutoZone by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,247,000 after purchasing an additional 164,933 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AutoZone by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,745,000 after purchasing an additional 107,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 740,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,250,000 after purchasing an additional 39,344 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,629,684.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total value of $12,298,325.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,112 shares in the company, valued at $18,855,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,927 shares of company stock worth $41,014,587. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,579.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,464.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,085.85 and a 52-week high of $1,585.31.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,636.00 price target (down previously from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,542.21.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

