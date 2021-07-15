Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Gap Down to $24.91

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.91, but opened at $24.20. Avidity Biosciences shares last traded at $24.57, with a volume of 435 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $833.92 million and a P/E ratio of -8.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.75.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 763.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $362,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 20,100 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $565,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at $40,211.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,303 shares of company stock worth $933,720. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 86.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,757,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,336,000 after purchasing an additional 812,897 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 32.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,689,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,662,000 after purchasing an additional 660,470 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 25.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,800,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,267,000 after purchasing an additional 368,834 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the first quarter worth $3,895,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 19.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,022,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,291,000 after purchasing an additional 168,764 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

