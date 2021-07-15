Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avinger, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling image-guided, catheter-based systems to treat peripheral arterial disease. The company’s product consists of Lightbox imaging console, Wildcat, Kittycat, Ocelot, Ocelot PIXL, Ocelot MVRX and Juicebox. Avinger, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Avinger in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of AVGR stock opened at $1.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08. Avinger has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 5.15.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 131.09% and a negative net margin of 200.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avinger will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger in the first quarter worth $69,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Avinger by 335.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avinger during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avinger by 117.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,952 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 93,818 shares in the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

