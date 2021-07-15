Axe (AXE) Trading Up 45.4% This Week

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Axe coin can now be purchased for $0.0452 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges. Axe has a market cap of $237,537.94 and approximately $59,115.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Axe has traded 45.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.13 or 0.01287424 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000073 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

