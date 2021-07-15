Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,918 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 9.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 4.4% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial stock opened at $45.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.67. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $54.36.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $159.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.43 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 16.80%. Research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AX shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $231,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

