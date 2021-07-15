AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) CEO Morris S. Young Sells 40,000 Shares

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $419,200.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of AXT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $419,600.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Morris S. Young sold 9,275 shares of AXT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $90,616.75.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Morris S. Young sold 30,275 shares of AXT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $291,851.00.

Shares of AXTI opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.33. AXT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.88 and a beta of 2.27.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. AXT had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $31.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.11 million. On average, analysts expect that AXT, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AXT by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,825,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,041,000 after purchasing an additional 144,318 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of AXT by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of AXT by 306.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

