Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Price Target Raised to C$11.50 at National Bank Financial

Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MYAGF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$8.40 to C$10.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

OTCMKTS MYAGF opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.73.

Aya Gold & Silver, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Zgounder, Boumadine, 233263 permit, Amizmiz, Azegour, and La Campana properties. The company was founded by Réjean Gosselin on December 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

