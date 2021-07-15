Azuki (AZUKI) 1-Day Volume Tops $63,358.00

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. Azuki has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $63,358.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Azuki coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Azuki has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00041136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00114159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00151021 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,801.34 or 1.00009468 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $312.24 or 0.00981925 BTC.

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

