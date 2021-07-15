B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) President Purchases $79,272.00 in Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) President Kenneth M. Young bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.06 per share, with a total value of $79,272.00.

B. Riley Financial stock opened at $69.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $78.95.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $9.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $600.16 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 113.15%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $922,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in B. Riley Financial by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in B. Riley Financial by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 39,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

