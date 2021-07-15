Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust (LON:USA) Trading Down 2.2%

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC (LON:USA) fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 347.54 ($4.54) and last traded at GBX 348 ($4.55). 766,887 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,462,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 356 ($4.65).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 319.69.

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust Company Profile (LON:USA)

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.