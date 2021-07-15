Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Shares of BCSF opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $993.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $16.45.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $49.83 million for the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 74.93% and a return on equity of 8.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCSF. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,130,000. Gillson Capital LP grew its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 17.3% during the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 281,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 41,470 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 3.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 456,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 15,158 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.5% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 715,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after buying an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 165,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 32,820 shares during the period. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

