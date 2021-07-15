Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Buys 1,388 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 552.0% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $285,556.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,388 shares in the company, valued at $12,099,598.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $138,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,512.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,853 shares of company stock worth $6,394,507.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Redburn Partners raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.84.

A stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $148.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,859. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.08 and a 12 month high of $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

