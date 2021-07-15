Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Decreases Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP reduced its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin makes up 1.4% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $23,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,501,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,681,643,000 after buying an additional 58,466 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,136,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,909,000 after purchasing an additional 144,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $794,592,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,216,000 after acquiring an additional 60,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,384,000 after acquiring an additional 461,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $308.73. 2,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,843. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $175.02 and a 52 week high of $324.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $305.64. The stock has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.18%.

In related news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total transaction of $202,965.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 7,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total transaction of $2,435,139.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $10,585,545.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,452,769. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.08.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

