Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1,904.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,556 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $1,590,707,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 505.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,675,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068,870 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,987,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,246,577,000 after acquiring an additional 986,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,536,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,174,000 after acquiring an additional 964,421 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $188.25. 84,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,171,877. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $125.43 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday. Truist lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.03.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

