Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Purchases 892 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $13,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,596,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973,604 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,054,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,444 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,007,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,593,000 after acquiring an additional 209,146 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 98.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,035,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,147,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,031,000 after acquiring an additional 546,353 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.08. 28,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,607,321. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.72. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.