Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Takes $4.57 Million Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 74,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $560,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $823,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,927,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $36,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $410,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $486,006 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TNL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE TNL traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.27. 130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,401. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -52.08 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $25.78 and a one year high of $68.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.10.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.13 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.