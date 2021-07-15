Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,441,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 47,525 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $122,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Ball by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $84.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Ball Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $102.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.42.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLL. Longbow Research began coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ball has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.47.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

