Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Short Interest Update

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the June 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other news, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 208,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,881.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary A. Curran bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $87,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,667.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $742,494. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 2,512.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banc of California in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Banc of California stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.53. 9,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,638. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.55. The company has a market cap of $837.58 million, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.83. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $21.40.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $62.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens began coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

