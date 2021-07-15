Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,000,550 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,312,021 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $30,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BBR Partners LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 21,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 16.7% during the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 19,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 6.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 3.7% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 96,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. 1.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Banco Santander stock opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.02. Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 15.49% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0081 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

