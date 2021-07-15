Bank of America Co. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.14.

NYSE:BAC opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $333.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $43.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.47.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,635,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 87,569 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 19,196 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 761,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,445,000 after acquiring an additional 27,473 shares during the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

