Bank of Montreal Can Acquires New Stake in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRIS. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Curis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Curis during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Curis during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curis in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Curis during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Curis stock opened at $7.20 on Thursday. Curis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $659.05 million, a P/E ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 2.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.74.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 62.24% and a negative net margin of 292.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Curis, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRIS shares. Jonestrading boosted their price target on shares of Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

