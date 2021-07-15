Bank of Montreal Can Has $227,000 Holdings in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOM. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in DMC Global by 2.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 9,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BOOM opened at $52.82 on Thursday. DMC Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.40 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The company has a market cap of $988.16 million, a PE ratio of -155.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.08.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 million. DMC Global had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

DMC Global Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

