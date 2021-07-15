Bank of Montreal Can Has $263,000 Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 52.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $446.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $430.24. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $272.77 and a 52-week high of $455.09.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

