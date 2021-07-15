Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stock Position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN) by 19.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 146.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January in the 1st quarter worth $254,000.

Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January stock opened at $30.75 on Thursday. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $31.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.94.

